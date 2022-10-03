Healthcare Pros
Virginia Red Cross volunteers show firsthand look at devastation in Florida

Virginia Red Cross volunteers in Florida
Virginia Red Cross volunteers in Florida(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Organizations, including the Red Cross, are on the ground helping however they can with relief efforts following Hurricane Ian. Volunteers with Virginia Red Cross talked about the challenges they faced when it came to getting on-location in Florida, to begin with.

Many had to fly into airports outside of the impacted area because of flight cancellations or airport shutdowns.

Those who drove in were faced with gas shortages and roads being closed due to debris from the storm. The challenges didn’t stop volunteers from helping out, many putting in 12-18 hour days to assist victims.

“Some of the most important things we do at the Red Cross is just the people that we send down their experience their humanity,” explained Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director for Virginia Red Cross. “Many of them have experienced disasters themselves, or they’ve gone on numerous deployments to other areas, so their experience really helps them be able to express to these individuals what comes next, to help reduce their anxiety.”

Monetary donations will be used to continue to support Red Cross relief efforts in Florida. The money will be used in a variety of ways, anything from buying food for families to helping pay for mental health services for victims.

If you can’t donate money, the Red Cross said there are other ways to help. You can volunteer at your local Red Cross. Many chapters are down volunteers with sending people over to Florida to help. You can also donate blood.

“We are seeing hundreds of blood drives canceled across the state of Florida, so when you donate blood to the Red Cross, you’re not only supporting our hospitals here in Virginia, but it allows our national supply to be able to move resources into these hospitals that have been devastated and impacted,” McNamara said.

If you are interested in donating blood, you can register on the Virginia Red Cross website.

