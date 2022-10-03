Virginia gas prices may be on the rise again
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - What goes up, must come down. That’s the story when it comes to gas prices in Virginia and across the nation.
AAA says the national average per gallon is $3.79 and rising. In Virginia, we’re paying about $3.31 a gallon, which is down a penny from Sunday.
Experts say demand is rising and supply is tightening up.
We are still well over what we were paying a year ago.
