Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia gas prices may be on the rise again

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - What goes up, must come down. That’s the story when it comes to gas prices in Virginia and across the nation.

AAA says the national average per gallon is $3.79 and rising. In Virginia, we’re paying about $3.31 a gallon, which is down a penny from Sunday.

Experts say demand is rising and supply is tightening up.

We are still well over what we were paying a year ago.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Movie theater.
Police: Teens assault movie theater employee, ransack concession counter
Cause of the fire is still under investigation
Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield
Kevin Haymore
Man charged with murder after shooting victim found dead in roadway
One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
25 people are displaced after an apartment fire
.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.
News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board

Latest News

INDIAN RESTAURANT VANDALIZED
Henrico Police searching for who vandalized local Indian restaurant
Virginia Red Cross volunteers in Florida
Virginia Red Cross volunteers show firsthand look at devastation in Florida
FILE - The pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands empty...
Planning Commission approves landscaping plan for Lee Circle
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Call 12: Donate now to help Hurricane Ian victims