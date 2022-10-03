Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

United Airlines to pause service at JFK International Airport

FILE - United Airlines is pausing service at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JKF) in...
FILE - United Airlines is pausing service at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JKF) in New York.(Credit: KALB)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is pausing service at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JKF) in New York at the end of October.

The action comes just weeks after the airline threatened to pull service from the airport if the Federal Aviation Administration did not give it additional slots.

United Airlines resumed service to JFK in March 2021 after a five-year hiatus.

The airline says the halt in service is temporary, but won’t say how long it will last.

It comes as the busy winter travel season is about to begin, but United says its schedule JFK is too small to remain competitive.

United’s 100 employees at Kennedy International will be transferred to nearby airports.

Customers who have tickets on United involving JFK after October 29 will be rebooked.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of the fire is still under investigation
Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Friday.
Man found dead on Chesterfield roadway
Driver is in the hospital
Driver in hospital after truck crashes into Chase ATM
Richmond Police said a teen was walking towards a school bus stop when he was shot and injured.
Huguenot High School student shot while walking to bus stop in Richmond
One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
25 people are displaced after an apartment fire

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe; suspect not yet found, deputies say