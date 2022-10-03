Supply-chain service center opens in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new supply-chain facility opened in Richmond to help build a more robust infrastructure and transportation and add to the workforce.

This brand new service center, owned by A. Duie Pyle, is expected to help the global supply chain with its current strain.

“This is exactly what our global supply chain needs right here in Virginia,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said.

Youngkin and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney reached across the aisle to celebrate this significant milestone for Richmond’s economic development.

“Businesses want to invest in Richmond. They want to invest in our Capitol city,” Mayor Stoney said.

A. Duie Pyle, a Pennsylvania-based supply chain solutions company, expanded to Virginia to create jobs and lighten the load on a supply chain under immense pressure.

“One thing we all learned during the pandemic, we all are linked together by a supply chain,” Stoney said.

“We have all seen supply chains be stretched in a way that we can’t fathom,” Youngkin said.

The service and logistics center, located off Belt Blvd in South Richmond, will bring 25 jobs to the River City and dozens more to other areas of the Commonwealth, such as Roanoke and Manassas.

“This will bring good jobs, but also, in addition, we’re hearing about two Virginia locations with this company will be opening as well,” Stoney said.

“It’s family-owned, family operated, and they provide such services. All up and down the East Coast,” Youngkin said.

The governor says this step is just the beginning of easing the strain on business logistics that have struggled post-pandemic.

“Let’s just be clear. From day one, we’ve been committed to unleashing the economic horsepower in the Commonwealth of Virginia. And what comes with that is a strengthening economy and opportunities,” Youngkin said.

The mayor says this adds to the job growth the city has experienced, with 4,000 new jobs created in the last three years.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.