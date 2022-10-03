Healthcare Pros
RPS leaders to discuss curriculum changes, transgender policy proposal

Monday night’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School.
Monday night's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond School Board will discuss a variety of topics during Monday night’s meeting.

One of those items on the agenda is RPS’ plan to take up a resolution to condemn Governor Youngkin’s proposed transgender policy changes.

Among the proposed changes: Schools can only recognize a transgender student’s gender if their parent has requested it in writing. Otherwise, teachers cannot refer to students by different names or pronouns.

VDOE receives thousands of comments on transgender policy propsoal

The policy also says that if a child is seeing a counselor for gender-related issues, a parent must know.

A student’s identity also cannot be changed on school records without a legal document from parents.

The school board resolution says it rolls back a trans student’s ability to choose which pronouns they use, which bathrooms they use, and which sports they play.

For more information, click/tap here for the model policy.

Also, during the meeting, board leaders will discuss whether to keep or ditch the current curriculum.

This is all in an effort to address the division’s SOL scores.

Based on data, the school board received, the administration is recommending that the division stays the course with the math and science curriculum in addition to reassuring that teachers can work with the administration as they make adjustments to learning. Also, adding that teachers wouldn’t be disciplined for doing that.

Monday night’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School.

