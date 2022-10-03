Healthcare Pros
Richmond SPCA set to receive shelter dogs from Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona

The humane center is also looking to make room for more dogs from Florida
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, the Richmond SPCA is set to receive nearly one dozen dogs from a rescue organization in Puerto Rico following the aftermath Hurricane Fiona left on the island.

The Richmond SPCA is looking to bring in 10 dogs from Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.
“Just as individuals are impacted by the storm surge, there’s also shelters that are impacted by loss of power and other difficulties following a natural disaster,” said Tabitha Treloar, director of communications for the Richmond SPCA. “Moving them out of the disaster impacted areas lets those groups respond to the community’s more immediate needs.”

Treloar said 10 dogs are scheduled to arrive in Richmond on Wednesday.

“We’re going to bring those dogs into our care and provide them with any veterinary needs they have, sterilization, and eventually place them up for adoption,” she said.

As the Richmond SPCA prepares to bring these dogs into their care, the humane center is also getting requests from Florida following Hurricane Ian.

“Right now, we’re able to commit to cats,” Treloar said.

In order to respond to the dog requests coming from Florida, Treloar said they need to find forever homes for the dogs in their care.

Richmond SPCA is looking for people to adopt the dogs in their care.
“Fosters can also help, but really the best way to make the empty kennel to respond to the next animal who needs us is by finding a lasting home for the one who’s occupying it now,” she told NBC12 on Monday.

Over the years, the Richmodn SPCA has taken in shelter animals before and after natural disasters.

As the Richmond SPCA continues this effort following these recent hurricanes, they hope more people will consider adopting a furry family member.

The Richmond SPCA is looking for people to adopt the dogs in their care.
“Maybe this inspires them to come to our humane center and see the dogs who are currently in need of homes so they can help us make room for Florida shelters,” Treloar said.

In light of this, Treloar said the Richmond SPCA will be holding an adoption special from Tuesday through Saturday, where adopters can name their own price to take home an adult dog. For more information about this, click here.

