Richmond gas prices drop 2 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.97 per gallon Monday.
The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.97 per gallon Monday.(MGN Online)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond continue to fall, the latest gas prices have dropped by 2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.19 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 28.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $2.97 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, which is a 72.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

