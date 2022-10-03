Healthcare Pros
RHHD launches new Monkeypox Eligibility Form

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new Monkeypox Eligibility Form is now available at the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

Last week, the VDH expanded the Monkeypox vaccine eligibility to include anyone living with HIV or AIDS as well as anyone who’s been diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection within the past three months.

For more information, click here.

