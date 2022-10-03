Healthcare Pros
Police search for suspect in 7-11 armed robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a gas station robbery last month.

Police say on Sept. 16, 2022, at around 4:40 a.m., a man entered the 7-11 located at 10031 Hull Street Road. He walked behind the sales counter and demanded money from the staff while motioning as if he had a firearm in his pants.

Then, the man left the store with cash, a cell phone, and cigarettes.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a patterned flannel shirt wrapped around his head, a dark blue sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

