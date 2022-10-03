Planning Commission approves landscaping plan for Lee Circle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Planning Commission has approved the proposed landscaping plan for the land in Lee Circle on Monument Ave.

The commission approved the plan on Tuesday in a split vote.

Last Thursday, the city’s Urban Design Committee rejected the plan, but the Planning Commission has the final say on what is done to the land.

In early September, the city introduced a temporary plan to transform what activists have dubbed Marcus-David Peters Circle with a lot of landscaping expected to cost at most $100,000 to put in native plants and create a mulch path in the middle of the circle.

City Hall says this is a temporary solution and an alternative to the current situation. What will be permanently done to the land will be determined later.

The work is expected to start later this fall.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.