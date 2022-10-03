News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Monday:

Group of Teens Assault Movie Theater Employee

It happened at the Regal West Tower Cinema on West Broad around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Henrico Police say, multiple teens, boys, and girls were taking items from behind the concession counter.

When an employee confronted them, officials say one teen began assaulting the employee then others joined in.

That person is expected to be ok.

Attention Chincoteague Residents!

Coastal flooding, gusty winds early this week

Officials are urging people in the town of Chincoteague to evacuate immediately.

A local state of emergency has been declared for that area, Accomack County, and Northhampton County with heavy flooding expected.

RPS Leaders To Discuss Changes to Curriculum

The Richmond school board is set to meet tonight to discuss whether to keep or ditch the current curriculum.

This is all in an effort to address the division’s SOL scores.

Based on data, the school board received, the administration is recommending that the division stays the course with the math and science curriculum in addition to reassuring that teachers can work with the administration as they make adjustments to learning. Also, adding that teachers wouldn’t be disciplined for doing that.

The school board is also going to discuss taking up a resolution condemning Governor Youngkin’s proposed transgender policy changes.

The board says the policy rolls back on a trans student’s ability to choose which pronouns they use, which bathrooms they use, and which sports they play.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School.

Cloudy & Chilly Start to the Week!

A strong, slow-moving offshore storm produces a potentially record-setting chilly pattern for early October.

Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s.

