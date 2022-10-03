Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board

.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.
.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.(KAUZ)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Monday:

Group of Teens Assault Movie Theater Employee

It happened at the Regal West Tower Cinema on West Broad around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Henrico Police say, multiple teens, boys, and girls were taking items from behind the concession counter.

When an employee confronted them, officials say one teen began assaulting the employee then others joined in.

That person is expected to be ok.

Attention Chincoteague Residents!

Coastal flooding, gusty winds early this week

Officials are urging people in the town of Chincoteague to evacuate immediately.

A local state of emergency has been declared for that area, Accomack County, and Northhampton County with heavy flooding expected.

RPS Leaders To Discuss Changes to Curriculum

The Richmond school board is set to meet tonight to discuss whether to keep or ditch the current curriculum.

This is all in an effort to address the division’s SOL scores.

Based on data, the school board received, the administration is recommending that the division stays the course with the math and science curriculum in addition to reassuring that teachers can work with the administration as they make adjustments to learning. Also, adding that teachers wouldn’t be disciplined for doing that.

The school board is also going to discuss taking up a resolution condemning Governor Youngkin’s proposed transgender policy changes.

VDOE receives thousands of comments on transgender policy propsoal

The board says the policy rolls back on a trans student’s ability to choose which pronouns they use, which bathrooms they use, and which sports they play.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School.

Cloudy & Chilly Start to the Week!

A strong, slow-moving offshore storm produces a potentially record-setting chilly pattern for early October.

Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of the fire is still under investigation
Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield
One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
25 people are displaced after an apartment fire
Driver is in the hospital
Driver in hospital after truck crashes into Chase ATM
HCPS is hosting a job fair to encourage new applicants.
Jumpstart your career with HCPS
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Friday.
Man found dead on Chesterfield roadway

Latest News

Movie theater.
Police: Teens assault movie theater employee, ransack concession counter
The new Monkeypox Eligibility Form is now available at the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
RHHD launches new Monkeypox Eligibility Form
Group of teens assault movie theater employee
Police: Group of teens assault movie theater employee
Monday night’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School.
RPS leaders to discuss curriculum changes, transgender policy proposal