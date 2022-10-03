NBC12 viewers help raise $62,000 for Hurricane Ian victims
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the past two days, NBC12 viewers helped raise $62,000 for the American Red Cross in the Call 12 center.
This amount includes $30,000 from Woodfin, who provided a donation match.
The Associated Press says dozens of people have been confirmed dead after the storm roared ashore last week in Florida.
More than a half million homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity on Monday morning, down from a peak of 2.6 million.
