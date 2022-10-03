Healthcare Pros
NBC12 viewers help raise $62,000 for Hurricane Ian victims

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the past two days, NBC12 viewers helped raise $62,000 for the American Red Cross in the Call 12 center.

This amount includes $30,000 from Woodfin, who provided a donation match.

The Associated Press says dozens of people have been confirmed dead after the storm roared ashore last week in Florida.

Video shot Sunday shows flooding in Arcadia, Florida, after Hurricane Ian. (Carlos Martinelli/CNN)

More than a half million homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity on Monday morning, down from a peak of 2.6 million.

