Monday Forecast: A Record setting Cloudy and CHILLY Day with big coastal impacts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong, slow-moving offshore storm produces a potentially record-setting chilly pattern for early October. Plus big winds/coastal flooding for our bay counties.

Monday: First Alert Weather Day near the Chesapeake Bay for gusty winds and coastal flooding. Cloudy, breezy and chilly. Spotty drizzle and light rain, especially this morning. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain or drizzle. Rain heavier at the bay. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40% but higher at the bay)

Wednesday: Clouds decrease. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, much warmer. Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Still warm and mostly sunny Lows in the low 50s, high around 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, fall temperatures return. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

