Henrico Police searching for who vandalized local Indian restaurant

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - India K’ Raja on West Broad Street fell victim to vandalism over the weekend.

Police say a person spray-painted derogatory words on the back end of the restaurant and spray-painted the front doors Saturday, Oct. 1.

Restaurant owner Tony Sappal says what was supposed to be an exciting celebration for the restaurant’s 27th anniversary turned into a concerning phone call to the police.

“It’s sad, frustrating, and also heartbreaking,” Sappal said. “It’s strange. I don’t understand why would somebody do it.”

Sappal says he was returning from a catering event Saturday night when he came across the writing.

“In 27 years, we never thought anything like this would ever happen to us,” Sappal said.

He says the biggest takeaway is for other business owners to learn from their mistakes and install security cameras.

“I really want to spread awareness amongst my peers, small business owners, to stay ahead of the curve. Take all the safety precautions you can,” Sappal said.

The restaurant’s doors will remain open as they work to remove the paint.

“This thing is not going to deter us from doing our business and doing what we do. We love what we do,” he said.

As for a message for the person behind the spray can, “Have faith and love the people around you,” Sappal said.

Henrico Police are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

