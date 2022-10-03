Healthcare Pros
Henrico movie theater employee assaulted by group of teens ransacking concession counter

Movie theater.
Movie theater.(Pexels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee in Henrico.

It happened at the Regal West Tower cinema on West Broad St. around 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

Henrico Police say a group of teens; both boys and girls, were behind the concession counter taking items.

An employee confronted them, and as a result, one teen began assaulting the employee. Others then joined in, beating up the movie theater employee.

Henrico Fire and EMS responded to check on the victim but they didn’t need to go to the hospital.

The entire incident remains under investigation.

