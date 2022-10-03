First Alert Weather Day near the bay: Strong winds, coastal flooding on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Ian will be slow to depart for the start of the work week. As low pressure sits off the coast of Virginia, strong winds and coastal flooding will be threats for the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, which is why we’re calling Monday a First Alert Weather Day.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8pm Monday for Northumberland, Lancaster, and Middlesex counties. Winds could gust up to 50mph near the Chesapeake Bay, and that may result in isolated power outages.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for most of southeastern Virginia through 8pm Tuesday, and this includes Lancaster and Middlesex counties in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

The National Weather Service says “severe flooding is possible” with water 1 to 3 feet above ground level during high tide cycles. If your car is parked near the water, it is a good idea to move it before the water rises.

A Coastal Flood Advisory covers Westmoreland and Northumberland counties where the flooding won’t be as severe with water up to 1 foot above ground.

Moderate rain will continue on and off throughout Monday and Tuesday across much of central Virginia. It will also be much cooler with temperatures in the 50s.

Use caution near the bay on Monday and Tuesday and check back with NBC12 for updates.

