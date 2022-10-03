Healthcare Pros
Downed powerlines close Chesterfield road

River Road was closed Monday, Oct. 3 near Eanes Road.
River Road was closed Monday, Oct. 3 near Eanes Road.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A portion of River Road was closed Monday morning as crews repaired downed powerlines following a crash.

The incident happened around 6 a.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, near Eanes Road. The road was expected to be reopened by early Monday afternoon.

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

