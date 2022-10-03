Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.(Isanti County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALBO, Minn. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota is lucky to be alive after her car hit a deer and then burst into flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Wednesday morning on Highway 47 near Dalbo.

Officials said the woman hit a deer and the vehicle caught fire. Other drivers stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Emergency crews closed the highway until the fire was under control.

The deer did not survive, but officials did not clarify if the driver was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of the fire is still under investigation
Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield
Movie theater.
Police: Teens assault movie theater employee, ransack concession counter
One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
25 people are displaced after an apartment fire
Driver is in the hospital
Driver in hospital after truck crashes into Chase ATM
.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.
News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board

Latest News

Taylor Parker at trial on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Woman found guilty of capital murder after killing expectant mother, cutting out unborn baby
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
LIVE: Biden visits Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona damage
A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-80 tank that they claimed had been captured from the Russian...
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb
One of the city’s biggest issue is its combined sewer system, which is a $1.3 billion project...
City Council takes priorities to state lawmakers ahead 2023 General Assembly session