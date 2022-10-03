Call 12: Donate now to help Hurricane Ian victims
NBC12 is partnering with the American Red Cross
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a way to help the people impacted by Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross will be in our Call 12 center from 4-6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday taking donations.
The number to call is 804-345-1212 during this time.
Woodfin is matching the first $30,000 of donations.
The Associated Press says dozens of people have been confirmed dead after the storm roared ashore last week in Florida.
More than a half million homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity on Monday morning, down from a peak of 2.6 million.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.