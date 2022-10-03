Call 12: Donate now to help Hurricane Ian victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a way to help the people impacted by Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross will be in our Call 12 center from 4-6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday taking donations.

The number to call is 804-345-1212 during this time.

Woodfin is matching the first $30,000 of donations.

The Associated Press says dozens of people have been confirmed dead after the storm roared ashore last week in Florida.

Video shot Sunday shows flooding in Arcadia, Florida, after Hurricane Ian. (Carlos Martinelli/CNN)

More than a half million homes and businesses in Florida were still without electricity on Monday morning, down from a peak of 2.6 million.

