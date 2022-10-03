Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

21-year-old dies nearly one month after Richmond shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died weeks after he was shot in Richmond.

On Sept. 11, at around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, they found Rakeese Greene, 21, of Richmond suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say Greene died from his injury at the hospital on Sept. 30.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of the fire is still under investigation
Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield
Movie theater.
Police: Teens assault movie theater employee, ransack concession counter
One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
25 people are displaced after an apartment fire
Driver is in the hospital
Driver in hospital after truck crashes into Chase ATM
.Henrico Police say a group of teens assaulted a movie theater employee over the weekend.
News to Know for Oct. 3: Movie theater assault; Chincoteague evacuations; RPS school board

Latest News

River Road was closed Monday, Oct. 3 near Eanes Road.
Downed powerlines close Chesterfield road
Kevin Haymore
Man charged with murder after shooting victim found dead in roadway
Girl Scouts' Fall Recruitment Drive begins Oct. 8
Girl Scouts' Fall Recruitment Drive begins Oct. 8
Play it Forward Tennis Tournament next Saturday
Play it Forward Tennis Tournament next Saturday