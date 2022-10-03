21-year-old dies nearly one month after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died weeks after he was shot in Richmond.

On Sept. 11, at around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, they found Rakeese Greene, 21, of Richmond suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say Greene died from his injury at the hospital on Sept. 30.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

