Midlothian Mines day is coming

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation and the Midlothian Mines and Rail Roads Foundation have come together to host an afternoon of family fun.

Come learn and celebrate Virginia’s history at Midlothian Mines Park located at 13286 N. Woolridge Road On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature historical tours, children’s activities, coal mining, and railroad exhibits. Musical performances by The Harken Back String Band, The Press Gang, and a Scottish bagpipe musician will keep guests entertained.

In addition, concessions will be available from “Old School Wraps” food truck.

All are welcome; the event runs in conjunction with Midlothian Village Day and is free and open to the public.

