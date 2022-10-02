Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Cooler temperatures and rain return Sunday

Tracking rain chances through the next few days
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A steady rain likely returns to close out the weekend.

Sunday: Cloudy and cool, light to moderate rainfall is more likely in the afternoon and overnight. Breezy Sunday night into Monday. Highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few hit-or-miss showers possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with rain possible, more likely in the morning. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, one of the warmest days of the week. Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Still warm and mostly sunny, cold front possible late in the day but this timing may change. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, fall temperatures return. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

