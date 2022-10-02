Families without homes after apartment complex fire on Westover Hills Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Around two dozen people are forced to stay elsewhere after a major apartment fire on Richmond’s southside. The fire broke out around 3:30 am this morning on Westover Hills Boulevard. At least 12 units at Ashton Square are no longer habitable.

The fire started inside a second floor apartment and soon spread to the third floor and the roof. Some neighbors said they feared their apartments were going to catch fire next.

“All you felt was the heat, the heat was so strong and the smell,” explained Kandaya and Tarneeka Carter who live across from the building that caught fire.

They were surprised to see how quickly the flames grew. They say a loud boom caused neighborhood dogs to start barking uncontrollably.

“When I seen the fire I jumped up and I said wait a minute let me go check on the kids. Let me see if we need to evacuate because you know it was moving so quickly and rapidly down the building,” Tarneeka said.

The building is now condemned. Workers spent most of Sunday boarding up windows. Other neighbors who witnessed the fire say it left them feeling scared.

“You just want to make sure everybody’s safe you don’t want nobody to get hurt,” stated Anthony Dawson who is a neighbor.

No apartment residents were injured. One firefighter hurt their hand while battling the flames but is expected to be ok. The Red Cross is now helping around two dozen people who lost their homes.

“We try to work with each family to identify what resources they have at their disposal did they have renter’s insurance and then obviously work with apartment management to identify are there additional units that are available in that complex and then to work with these families to connect them with other resources that can help,” said Jonathan McNamara who is the Communications Director for the Virginia Red Cross.

