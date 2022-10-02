Healthcare Pros
Endangered woman reported missing out of Fairfax Co.

Courtesy: Fairfax Co. Police Department
Courtesy: Fairfax Co. Police Department
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Fairfax Co. Police Department is asking for help finding Kimberly Paul Felton, 41, who was last reported seen around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 14900 block of Rydell Road in Centreville.

She is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health issues and stands at five-feet-three inches, weighing 230 pounds.

Felton is believed to be driving a Blue Hyundai SantaFe with VA plates UVW-3070, and wearing a long-sleeve yellow shirt with pink and black pants.

Contact 703-691-2131 with information.

