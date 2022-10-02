The best place to Live in the U.S may be closer than you think.

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Short Pump and Innsbrook communities have been recognized as two of the best places to live in America ranking them in the No. 49 and No. 42 spots. Previously known as an office park, Innsbrook is now home to Innslake place, a multifamily unit that rests among the community’s three lakes and five miles of trails. Short Pump is known for its shopping mall, Parks, and entertainment options. Criteria included the cost of living, housing, attractions, and more.

“Post-pandemic, we’re seeing a huge demand for walkable neighborhoods, a vibrant outdoor scene, and a deep sense of place,” said Wendy Miller Henrico’s Manager of Placemaking. “Premier places attract and retain premier talent, so we’re delivering on all fronts – and all at a cost of living that’s 2.5% below the national average.”

Amenities in the area include Topgolf, Mekong (An award-winning craft beer bar), World-class culinary restaurants, outdoor trails, and NASCAR events at Richmond Raceway.

“As thrilled as we are about the honor, we’re even more excited about the future,” said Anthony Romanello, Executive Director of the Henrico Economic Development Authority. “We’re going big with sports tourism with the construction of the Henrico Sports & Events Center, set to open in 2023. Next year, we’re also breaking ground on GreenCity, a visionary ecodistrict that’s focused on sustainability. If you thought Henrico was making a name for itself in 2022, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

