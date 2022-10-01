Healthcare Pros
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach

Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of the Cherry Grove Pier.(Jamie Arnold/WMBF)
By Michael Owens, Jamie Arnold and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - South Carolina felt the wrath of Hurricane Ian on Friday.

The storm caused significant damage across the Grand Strand, including in northern parts of the area, such as Cherry Grove Beach.

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold visited the beach area on Saturday morning, surveying what was left after the hurricane.



Among the most notable damage seen was part of the Cherry Grove Pier collapsing, as well as wind damage to buildings and signs in the area.

Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. (Source: LEANNE LONG)

