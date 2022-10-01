Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man admits to killing mother, putting body in sewer, authorities say

Police in Ohio say Travis J. Lewton has been arrested and charged with murder after his mother...
Police in Ohio say Travis J. Lewton has been arrested and charged with murder after his mother was found dead.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a man is facing a murder charge in the death of his mother.

WTVG reports that 31-year-old Travis J. Lewton is accused of choking his mother in a deadly attack after she returned home from work.

According to court records, Lewton admitted to taking his mother’s body down to a ravine behind the house, stuffing it in a sewer pipe and setting the body on fire.

The 31-year-old told police that he had been thinking about killing his mother for about a week, according to court documents.

Officers with the Toledo Police Department said they received a call on Saturday morning regarding a missing person.

According to authorities, police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road, about 10 minutes from downtown Toledo, and found a burned area behind the home’s garage.

Detectives said they found evidence that the woman was killed by her son.

Lewton has been charged with premeditated aggravated murder, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Friday.
Man found dead on Chesterfield roadway
Richmond Police said a teen was walking towards a school bus stop when he was shot and injured.
Huguenot High School student shot while walking to bus stop in Richmond
Friday morning through Saturday morning, excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for...
First Alert Weather Day Friday for heavy rain, wind
Remnants of Ian are expected to hit central Virginia today and linger into early next week. ...
News to Know for Sept. 30: Tracking Ian; Chesterfield bank robbery; A.P. Hill
Police say the man ran off on foot after he was given the money he demanded.
Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank

Latest News

Officials say more than 120 people were killed at a soccer match in Indonesia.
Officials: More than 120 people killed at soccer match in Indonesia
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is preparing for the worst which could...
State officials assessing Ian storm damage as local residents help with recovery
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Archives: Records from Trump White House staffers remain missing
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery