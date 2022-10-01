Live updates as remnants of Ian impact Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Hurricane Ian makes a second U.S. landfall, the remnants of the storm are impacting Virginia on Friday and during the weekend.

In the event of a tornado warning late Friday or early Saturday, you can watch NBC12 live coverage in the player above or click here to access the live stream.

You can submit photos of damage from the storm or other weather-related photos on our Send it to 12 page.

For additional update-to-date information, including getting alerts for your local area on your phone, download the NBC12 Weather App.

Our app is available in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.