Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Jumpstart your career with HCPS

Henrico County Publish Schools Adult Education
HCPS is hosting a job fair to encourage new applicants.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Find your next big gig at the HCPS Job Fair. Henrico county public schools are searching for candidates to fill multiple positions. A job fair will be held Saturday, Oct, 8. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Libbie Mill Library located at 2100 Libbie Lake E St.

The school division is seeking bus drivers, nutrition services staff, and teachers with many more opportunities available.

Newly hired bus drivers have an opportunity to earn a bonus of up to $3000 throughout the year and extended full-time contracts are available for candidates interested in working during the summer.

Experience is not required, qualified candidates will receive paid training. Visit here to learn more about HCPS opportunities and apply ahead of time.

For questions please contact HCPS Human Resources Department at (804)-625-3664.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police said a teen was walking towards a school bus stop when he was shot and injured.
Huguenot High School student shot while walking to bus stop in Richmond
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Friday.
Man found dead on Chesterfield roadway
Friday morning through Saturday morning, excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for...
First Alert Weather Day Friday for heavy rain, wind
Remnants of Ian are expected to hit central Virginia today and linger into early next week. ...
News to Know for Sept. 30: Tracking Ian; Chesterfield bank robbery; A.P. Hill
Police say the man ran off on foot after he was given the money he demanded.
Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank

Latest News

Help the community stay in shape by becoming a “Fitness Warrior”.
Fitness Warriors attempt to break down barriers to physical activity in the community
Join Stacy Adams for a women's empowerment brunch.
Award-winning author Stacy Adams to host Brunch of Empowerment
Since 1936, Legendary Santa and the lovely Snow Queen have been delighting families for 86 years.
Santa is coming to town! Celebrate Legendary Santa’s 86th year in Richmond
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in the 13000 block of Midlothian Turnpike...
Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield