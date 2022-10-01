Jumpstart your career with HCPS

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Find your next big gig at the HCPS Job Fair. Henrico county public schools are searching for candidates to fill multiple positions. A job fair will be held Saturday, Oct, 8. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Libbie Mill Library located at 2100 Libbie Lake E St.

The school division is seeking bus drivers, nutrition services staff, and teachers with many more opportunities available.

Newly hired bus drivers have an opportunity to earn a bonus of up to $3000 throughout the year and extended full-time contracts are available for candidates interested in working during the summer.

Experience is not required, qualified candidates will receive paid training. Visit here to learn more about HCPS opportunities and apply ahead of time.

For questions please contact HCPS Human Resources Department at (804)-625-3664.

