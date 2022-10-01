Forecast: Mainly dry and cloudy today, better rain chances Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy and a bit muggy Saturday with a steady rain likely to pick up Sunday afternoon.

Saturday: Few scattered morning showers. Mostly cloudy, breezy and muggy during the day. A few showers this afternoon and evening are possible but not likely. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 30% but decreasing throughout the day)

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain in the morning becoming moderate and more likely in the afternoon into the overnight. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few lingering showers, mainly in eastern VA. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible, mainly eastern VA. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, the warmest day of the week. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold front possible late in the day but this timing may change. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s.

