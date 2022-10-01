Fitness Warriors attempt to break down barriers to physical activity in the community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers is seeking community members to become professional fitness instructors in neighborhoods with the highest rates of chronic health issues.

The program offers free fitness classes throughout the Richmond area and virtually via Zoom.

Those accepted into the program will begin training in January 2023 and leading free classes for the community by March 2023. The “Fitness Warrior” program allows emerging fitness professionals to hone their skills while providing essential resources to residents in the communities they serve.

Information sessions will be held virtually on Monday, Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., following a Fitness Warriors online class.

The remaining sessions will be held:

Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Southside Community Center on 6255 Old Warwick Rd in Richmond.

Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Ettrick Recreation Center on 20621 Woodpecker Road in South Chesterfield.

Click here to register to attend the sessions. Applications are due by Oct. 31 and can be found here.

