Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Fitness Warriors attempt to break down barriers to physical activity in the community

Help the community stay in shape by becoming a “Fitness Warrior”
Southeastern Spine Institute
Help the community stay in shape by becoming a “Fitness Warrior”.(LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers is seeking community members to become professional fitness instructors in neighborhoods with the highest rates of chronic health issues.

The program offers free fitness classes throughout the Richmond area and virtually via Zoom.

Those accepted into the program will begin training in January 2023 and leading free classes for the community by March 2023. The “Fitness Warrior” program allows emerging fitness professionals to hone their skills while providing essential resources to residents in the communities they serve.

Information sessions will be held virtually on Monday, Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., following a Fitness Warriors online class.

The remaining sessions will be held:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Southside Community Center on 6255 Old Warwick Rd in Richmond.
  • Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Ettrick Recreation Center on 20621 Woodpecker Road in South Chesterfield.

Click here to register to attend the sessions. Applications are due by Oct. 31 and can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police said a teen was walking towards a school bus stop when he was shot and injured.
Huguenot High School student shot while walking to bus stop in Richmond
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Friday.
Man found dead on Chesterfield roadway
Friday morning through Saturday morning, excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for...
First Alert Weather Day Friday for heavy rain, wind
Remnants of Ian are expected to hit central Virginia today and linger into early next week. ...
News to Know for Sept. 30: Tracking Ian; Chesterfield bank robbery; A.P. Hill
Police say the man ran off on foot after he was given the money he demanded.
Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank

Latest News

Join Stacy Adams for a women's empowerment brunch.
Award-winning author Stacy Adams to host Brunch of Empowerment
Since 1936, Legendary Santa and the lovely Snow Queen have been delighting families for 86 years.
Santa is coming to town! Celebrate Legendary Santa’s 86th year in Richmond
Grandmaster Flash to perform at the Hippodrome this Saturday
Grandmaster Flash to perform at the Hippodrome this Saturday
The festival headliner - Grandmaster Flash - will perform at the Hippodrome Theater on 2nd...
2nd Street Festival canceled; headliner moved indoors