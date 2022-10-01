Healthcare Pros
Award-winning author Stacy Adams to host Brunch of Empowerment

Share powerful personal experiences to showcase the importance of storytelling in all forms
Join Stacy Adams for a women's empowerment brunch.
Join Stacy Adams for a women's empowerment brunch.(WWBT)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-based author Stacy Adams will be hosting a brunch celebrating the power of storytelling that allows women to find relevance in their personal journeys.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, located at 1800 Lakeside Ave. Adams and her guests will share powerful personal experiences to showcase the importance of both oral storytelling and the written word.

“I’ve had the privilege as a journalist and as a fiction writer to tell stories of all kinds and to see the impact of both forms, and while the participants in the brunch and I will focus on inspiring others by sharing briefly from our life experiences, there also will be encouragement for guests to embrace storytelling in their own ways,” said Adams.

The guest lineup will include a variety of speakers such as Daphne Maxwell Reid, Bernadette Stanis, Robert Dortch Jr. and many more.

Visit BrunchwithStacy.com for more details about the event and registration.

