Virginia National Guard staged for possible severe weather response in state

The guard is prepared to help transport anyone or anything necessary and assist with reducing storm debris.
The guard is prepared to help transport anyone or anything necessary and assist with reducing storm debris.(Virginia National Guard)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia National Guard staged around 60 soldiers and airmen in the Richmond, Roanoke, Abingdon and Virginia Beach areas to respond to potential weather as Virginia gets the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

The guard is prepared to help transport anyone or anything necessary and assist with reducing storm debris.

“The key to rapid response is staging personnel and equipment at key locations before the severe weather hits,” explained Brig. Gen. James W. Ring, VNG Director of the Joint Staff. “Our Soldiers, Airmen and Virginia Defense Force personnel quickly left their loved ones and their jobs on concise notice to assist their fellow Virginians in times of need, and we extend a special thanks to their families and employers for their continued support.”

Additional personnel in the Richmond area have been alerted to be prepared to provide helicopter rescue support.

The VNG is not sending any personnel to Florida, but the branch says other states are providing support.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s emergency declaration authorized the VNG to bring personnel on active duty to support state and local authorities before possible severe weather.

Typical missions for the VNG during hurricane or tropical storm response operations are transporting first responders, distributing food and water to anyone in remote areas, and providing chain saw teams help reduce debris and clear roads or power line routes.

Additional Soldiers, Airmen and members of the Virginia Defense Force will provide logistics, administrative, operations center and public information support in the Richmond area and at the staging locations.

During domestic operations, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management gives missions to VNG as part of a multi-agency team with other state and local agencies to support communities. The VNG does not respond to direct requests for assistance.

Localities looking for VNG support should make their requests to VDEM, and they determine which organization can best provide the requested assistance as they coordinate the regional and statewide response.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

