Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

VIDEO: Deputies rescue woman from extreme flood waters after Hurricane Ian

Authorities in Florida helped rescue a woman whose car was swept away by flood waters due to Hurricane Ian. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida helped rescue a woman caught in dangerous flood waters from Hurricane Ian.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida shared a dramatic video of the woman being pulled to safety by a team of deputies.

Authorities said the woman’s car was swept away by an extreme current in flood waters near Dean and Lake Underhill roads after the Little Econ River surged due to Hurricane Ian.

According to the sheriff’s office, a responding deputy had 200 feet of rope in his patrol vehicle, and a team of five deputies formed a human chain to pull the woman to safety.

Deputies said the rushing water was at least 10 feet deep where they found the woman.

The Associated Press reports that rescue crews in Florida have piloted boats and waded through riverine streets to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings since the arrival of Hurricane Ian.

The storm is heading for another landfall in South Carolina. (CNN, US COAST GUARD, DAN ALLERS, FRANK LONI, WKMG, WCSC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday morning through Saturday morning, excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for...
First Alert Weather Day Friday for heavy rain, wind
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified those remains as those belonging to...
Police identify human remains of missing man last seen in 2020
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Friday.
Man found dead on Chesterfield roadway
Imani Coleman, 18, was last seen at a local hospital in June 2022.
Police: Missing 18-year-old last seen in June found safe

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
Officials: 5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles
Rescuers were able to free a woman trapped in her flooded Florida home after Hurricane Ian.
Rescuers free woman from flooded Florida home
Alton Fonville Jr. was last seen wearing a blue rain coat, red hat, and blue jeans.
Henrico police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s