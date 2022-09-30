Healthcare Pros
Urban Design Committee rejects Lee Circle plan

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Urban Design Committee has rejected the potential design plans for the Lee Circle land on Monument Avenue.

On Thursday morning, the committee rejected a temporary plan to put about $100,000 towards landscaping in native plants and a mulch path.

But, the plan is not entirely dead yet.

Richmond’s Planning Commission will have the final say in what will be done to the land.

The state transferred the land back to the city after removing the Robert E. Lee statue.

