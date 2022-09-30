Richmond, Henrico enter low COVID-19 community levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weeks after having medium COVID-19 community levels, Richmond City and Henrico County are making some progress.

The CDC reported on Thursday that both localities now have low COVID-19 community levels. This data is determined by looking at hospital beds being used for COVID-19, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases.

“We are very encouraged by seeing our COVID-19 community levels drop this week,” says Dr. Elaine Perry, Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD). “We hope people enjoy this time of low levels while still remaining flexible and ready to implement more mitigation procedures should we shift back into higher levels.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.