Remnants from Hurricane Ian providing much-needed rain to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian seen across central Virginia Friday could do the region some good.

Parts of Virginia have been desperate for rain for over a month now. The Richmond-Metro area has suffered moderate drought conditions all September, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Eastern Virginia is under a severe drought as of Friday.

Farmers and gardeners in the area say these remnants of Hurricane Ian will be beneficial.

Kelley Davis, the garden steward at the Humphrey Calder Community Garden in Richmond, says end-rot on vegetables is practically inevitable with the persistent dry conditions.

“It’s one of the effects of not having enough rain or consistent rain,” Davis said.

She said watering the garden doesn’t suffice.

“I think it’s shortened the season for some of our vegetables. For tomatoes, for cucumbers, squash, some of the vegetables that rely on just some more cloudy rainy days,” Davis said.

According to NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Frieden, the fall months tend to be the dryest without significant weather events bringing in the downpours.

“September and October can get really bone dry if you don’t get some sort of tropical system,” Andrew Freiden, NBC12 meteorologist, said.

He predicts the rain will make a difference.

“All September, we’ve been at a rain deficit. This is the last day of September, so instead of September having a huge deficit when we’re done with today’s rain, it’ll probably come a lot closer to normal than it was looking about a week or so ago,” Freiden said.

