Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Remnants from Hurricane Ian providing much-needed rain to Central Virginia

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian seen across central Virginia Friday could do the region some good.

Parts of Virginia have been desperate for rain for over a month now. The Richmond-Metro area has suffered moderate drought conditions all September, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Eastern Virginia is under a severe drought as of Friday.

Farmers and gardeners in the area say these remnants of Hurricane Ian will be beneficial.

Kelley Davis, the garden steward at the Humphrey Calder Community Garden in Richmond, says end-rot on vegetables is practically inevitable with the persistent dry conditions.

“It’s one of the effects of not having enough rain or consistent rain,” Davis said.

She said watering the garden doesn’t suffice.

“I think it’s shortened the season for some of our vegetables. For tomatoes, for cucumbers, squash, some of the vegetables that rely on just some more cloudy rainy days,” Davis said.

According to NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Frieden, the fall months tend to be the dryest without significant weather events bringing in the downpours.

“September and October can get really bone dry if you don’t get some sort of tropical system,” Andrew Freiden, NBC12 meteorologist, said.

He predicts the rain will make a difference.

“All September, we’ve been at a rain deficit. This is the last day of September, so instead of September having a huge deficit when we’re done with today’s rain, it’ll probably come a lot closer to normal than it was looking about a week or so ago,” Freiden said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday morning through Saturday morning, excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for...
First Alert Weather Day Friday for heavy rain, wind
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified those remains as those belonging to...
Police identify human remains of missing man last seen in 2020
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Friday.
Man found dead on Chesterfield roadway
Imani Coleman, 18, was last seen at a local hospital in June 2022.
Police: Missing 18-year-old last seen in June found safe

Latest News

The storms are providing much-needed relief for local farmers and for the area.
Remnants from Hurricane Ian providing much-needed rain to Central Virginia
Others involved in the charitable gaming industry argued it’s the General Assembly’s fault no...
Virginia tried to crack down on unlicensed poker. It’s still happening in the open.
Remnants from Hurricane Ian providing much-needed rain to Central Virginia
Remnants from Hurricane Ian providing much-needed rain to Central Virginia
Week one into Virginia early voting numbers indicate strong interest in midterms
Week one into Virginia early voting numbers indicate strong interest in midterms