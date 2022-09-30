Healthcare Pros
Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank

Police say the man ran off on foot after he was given the money he demanded.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Midlothian Turnpike.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 4 p.m., a man entered the First Community Bank on 11400 Midlothian Turnpike and revealed he had a firearm to the bank employee, demanding money.

After getting the cash, he ran out of the bank on foot.

The man is described as a white man with a medium build, standing at around 5′8″ and around 30 to 40 years old. Police say he was wearing khaki pants, a blue blazer with a light-colored dress shirt, a light-colored Kangol hat, sunglasses and a face mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

