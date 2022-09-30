Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Midlothian Turnpike.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 4 p.m., a man entered the First Community Bank on 11400 Midlothian Turnpike and revealed he had a firearm to the bank employee, demanding money.

After getting the cash, he ran out of the bank on foot.

The man is described as a white man with a medium build, standing at around 5′8″ and around 30 to 40 years old. Police say he was wearing khaki pants, a blue blazer with a light-colored dress shirt, a light-colored Kangol hat, sunglasses and a face mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.