Petersburg Police identify man shot dead, body left on roadway

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a man was found dead in the street.

On Friday, Sept. 30, at around 5:59 a.m., police were called to the 20 block of South Little Street Church on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway dead.

Police have identified the man as 45-year-old Steven Prosise.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

