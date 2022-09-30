Healthcare Pros
Petersburg Police identify man shot dead, body left on roadway

Police were called to the 20 block of South Little Street Church on reports of shots fired.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a man was found dead in the street.

On Friday, Sept. 30, at around 5:59 a.m., police were called to the 20 block of South Little Street Church on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway dead.

Police have identified the man as 45-year-old Steven Prosise.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

