Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

One week into Virginia early voting numbers indicate strong interest in midterms

Overall, more than 57,000 people have cast a ballot for the November General Election in...
Overall, more than 57,000 people have cast a ballot for the November General Election in Virginia.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Overall, more than 57,000 people have cast a ballot for the November General Election in Virginia. To compare, in 2018, which was the last midterm election, a total of 344,594 people voted.

Voting rules were also different then. This fall, everyone in the state will at least have to vote on a congressional race.

“Things have been going great. There’s been enthusiasm. I would say we’ve had 600 voters come out this week which is about normal,” said Keith Balmer, Richmond Office of Elections Director.

Chesterfield County has the most early votes so far in the area: 2,807. Henrico County is hovering at 1,750 so far. In Richmond, 1,173 people have voted, along with 988 early votes in Hanover County.

“So we’ll see. Again this is not a presidential by any means but it’s really slow on the pickup compared to last year’s election where there was much more drive to get out and vote early,” said Teri Smithson, Hanover Co. Director of Elections.

In the end, Larry Sabato says overall turnout will vary depending on the race but he expects to match or exceed 2018 numbers.

“What it tells me this is going to be kind of a regular year where if you have a competitive race, people are going to show up, maybe a little more than usual simply because of all the conditions prevailing and the tough issues we see on the table,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics Executive Director.

According to the election data, congressional races drawing the most attention from voters appear to be the first, fifth and seventh district face-offs.

“A lot of folks love the convenience of coming out and voting when they want to and the ability to vote curbside at the early voting centers,” said Smithson.

Early voting continues until November 5. Election Day is November 8.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday morning through Saturday morning, excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for...
First Alert Weather Day Friday for heavy rain, wind
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
Imani Coleman, 18, was last seen at a local hospital in June 2022.
Police: Missing 18-year-old last seen in June found safe
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified those remains as those belonging to...
Police identify human remains of missing man last seen in 2020
Officer involved shooting in Henrico
Man critically hurt after Henrico officer-involved shooting

Latest News

At a press conference in a Rapid City area grocery store, Governor Kristi Noem committed to...
Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
Tours of the Governor’s Executive Mansion returned after a 2-year pause, but several say the...
Youngkin Administration clears up confusion over mansion tours
The U.S. Capitol building.
Sen. Tim Kaine introduces bill to support survivors of sexual assault on college campuses