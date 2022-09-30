Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

News to Know for Sept. 30: Tracking Ian; Chesterfield bank robbery; A.P. Hill

Remnants of Ian are expected to hit central Virginia today and linger into early next week. ...
Remnants of Ian are expected to hit central Virginia today and linger into early next week. (NOAA via AP )(AP)
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

Tracking Ian

Remnants of Ian are expected to hit central Virginia today and linger into early next week.

Ian impacts community events in Central Va.

We could see anywhere between 1-3″+ of rain today. For many, the rain will be beneficial but some localized flooding could occur, especially towards our SE.

Virginia State Police, other agencies prepare for Ian

A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out Friday evening into early Saturday. The best location will be east of I-95 if we see any tornado warnings from the outer bands of Ian.

Ian causes some delays, cancelations at RIC

Saturday and Sunday do not look like washouts. We will have scattered showers throughout the weekend with some dry time expected.

Heavier rain is again possible Sunday evening into Monday with gusty winds.

Heads Up, Parents!

Some school divisions are also making changes today because of the forecast.

All Brunswick County Schools are closed, while Essex and Southampton have moved to virtual learning.

New Kent is planning an early release, and Amelia and Nottoway are both canceling after-school activities.

To see the list of closings and delays, click here.

Crime Alert

Police say the man ran off on foot after he was given the money he demanded.
Police say the man ran off on foot after he was given the money he demanded.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police in Chesterfield is still searching for an armed bank robber.

Around 4 p.m. yesterday, police say a man walked into the First Community Bank off Midlothian Turnpike and demanded money.

He then left the bank before police arrived at the scene. There’s no word on how much he got away with.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Judge to Rule on A.P. Hill Statue Next Month

A legal challenge is being mounted against the City of Richmond's plans to remove the final...
A legal challenge is being mounted against the City of Richmond's plans to remove the final confederate statue still standing.(WWBT)

A judge says he needs that time to issue a ruling on a lawsuit filed by Hill’s descendants.

They say they they are okay with the city’s plans to rebury the confederate general’s remains in Culpeper.

However, they do not approve of the city’s plan to give the statue and other artifacts to the Black History Museum.

Ian Brings Rain, Wind, Coastal Flooding

Remnants of Ian arrive today and linger into early next week. Low-end severe threat Friday evening into early Saturday possible.

Rain will be moderate to heavy at times, especially in the evening. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday morning through Saturday morning, excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for...
First Alert Weather Day Today (Friday) for heavy rain, wind
Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian. The storm is...
Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead Hurricane Ian’s path towards Va
Imani Coleman, 18, was last seen at a local hospital in June 2022.
Police: Missing 18-year-old last seen in June found safe
Officer involved shooting in Henrico
Man critically hurt after Henrico officer-involved shooting
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified those remains as those belonging to...
Police identify human remains of missing man last seen in 2020

Latest News

Va. school divisions make changes due to Ian
Va. school divisions make changes due to Ian
A spokesperson for RIC said eight flights were canceled on Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian causes some delays and cancelations at RIC
As Hurricane Ian tracks north, it’s causing travel headaches up and down the east coast,...
Hurricane Ian causes some delays and cancelations at RIC
Police say the man ran off on foot after he was given the money he demanded.
Police searching for man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank