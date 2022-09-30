News to Know for Sept. 30: Tracking Ian; Chesterfield bank robbery; A.P. Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

Tracking Ian

Remnants of Ian are expected to hit central Virginia today and linger into early next week.

We could see anywhere between 1-3″+ of rain today. For many, the rain will be beneficial but some localized flooding could occur, especially towards our SE.

A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out Friday evening into early Saturday. The best location will be east of I-95 if we see any tornado warnings from the outer bands of Ian.

Saturday and Sunday do not look like washouts. We will have scattered showers throughout the weekend with some dry time expected.

Heavier rain is again possible Sunday evening into Monday with gusty winds.

Heads Up, Parents!

Some school divisions are also making changes today because of the forecast.

All Brunswick County Schools are closed, while Essex and Southampton have moved to virtual learning.

New Kent is planning an early release, and Amelia and Nottoway are both canceling after-school activities.

To see the list of closings and delays, click here.

Crime Alert

Police say the man ran off on foot after he was given the money he demanded. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police in Chesterfield is still searching for an armed bank robber.

Around 4 p.m. yesterday, police say a man walked into the First Community Bank off Midlothian Turnpike and demanded money.

He then left the bank before police arrived at the scene. There’s no word on how much he got away with.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Judge to Rule on A.P. Hill Statue Next Month

A legal challenge is being mounted against the City of Richmond's plans to remove the final confederate statue still standing. (WWBT)

A judge says he needs that time to issue a ruling on a lawsuit filed by Hill’s descendants.

They say they they are okay with the city’s plans to rebury the confederate general’s remains in Culpeper.

However, they do not approve of the city’s plan to give the statue and other artifacts to the Black History Museum.

Ian Brings Rain, Wind, Coastal Flooding

Remnants of Ian arrive today and linger into early next week. Low-end severe threat Friday evening into early Saturday possible.

Rain will be moderate to heavy at times, especially in the evening. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

