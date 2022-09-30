Man shot multiple times on I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One man is hurt after a shooting on I-95 Thursday night.

At 11:36 p.m., Virginia State Police were called to a reported shooting on I-95 in the City of Petersburg.

Troopers say the victim was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango when it was struck multiple times by gunfire from an unknown vehicle.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Petersburg was shot in both legs and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

