Man shot multiple times on I-95 in Petersburg
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One man is hurt after a shooting on I-95 Thursday night.
At 11:36 p.m., Virginia State Police were called to a reported shooting on I-95 in the City of Petersburg.
Troopers say the victim was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango when it was struck multiple times by gunfire from an unknown vehicle.
The driver, a 37-year-old man from Petersburg was shot in both legs and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
