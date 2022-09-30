Man found dead on Chesterfield roadway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway in Chesterfield after a man is found dead early Friday morning.

At around 5 a.m., police say a motorist saw a man lying in the roadway of the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue.

When officers arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.