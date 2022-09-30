Healthcare Pros
Man found dead on Chesterfield roadway

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Friday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway in Chesterfield after a man is found dead early Friday morning.

At around 5 a.m., police say a motorist saw a man lying in the roadway of the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue.

When officers arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

