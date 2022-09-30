Ian impacts community events in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring rain to Virginia on Friday and at various times during the weekend. That has led to several events getting canceled or rescheduled.

This includes the 2nd Street Festival on Oct. 1 and 2. Click/tap here for more information on that event.

SCHOOLS

After-school activities have been canceled in Chesterfield County for Friday.

After-school activities have been canceled in Henrico County for Friday.

Additional school closings and delays are here.

COMMUNITY & BUSINESS EVENTS

In Chesterfield County, the 2022 Community Cup has been postponed to Saturday, Oct. 29

In Louisa County, the Parks, Recreation & Tourism’s 18th Annual Fall Festival at Walton Park has been rescheduled for Oct. 8.

In Richmond, the Parks & Recreation Department says youth football games, soccer games and the RVA Big Market have been canceled.

Richmond’s First Baptist Church postponed its Blessing of the Animals to Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

Hog on the Hill has been postponed until further notice.

Viva RVA! Hispanic Music Festival has moved indoors.

Kings Dominion is closed on Friday night and will have a delayed opening on Saturday.

All Richmond Kickers Youth rec league practices are canceled Friday and games are canceled on Saturday.

OTHER STATE IMPACTS

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts.

The Virginia Department of Corrections says that in-person visitations at its facilities are canceled Oct. 1-2.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Several high school football games were moved to Thursday night to avoid Friday’s rain:

Hopewell vs. Colonial Heights

Louisa vs. Monticello

Brunswick vs. Windsor

New Kent vs. Lafayette

Nottoway vs Lunenburg Central

The Goochland vs. Fluvanna and Highland Springs vs. Colonial Forge games have both been moved up to 6 p.m. Friday.

STILL HAPPENING

Large events that have announced that they’re still happening include:

