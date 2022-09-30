Hurricane Ian causes some delays and cancelations at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Hurricane Ian tracks north, it’s causing travel headaches up and down the east coast, including several flight cancelations at Richmond International Airport.

Large airports like Orlando International were shut down on Thursday, with more than 800 flights canceled since Wednesday.

“I was actually supposed to fly out yesterday, but I postponed it myself, and they ended up making the flight, but yeah, I guess they did have some but none to here,” Scott Blair, who traveled to Richmond from Fort Lauderdale, said.

Blair said where he lives, the damage from the storm wasn’t too bad compared to other parts of the Sunshine State.

“We’re alright. There were some winds, 30 to 40 mph winds, nothing crazy, but the west coast got hit pretty good though,” Blair said.

Fort Lauderdale was still one of many airports in Florida having to scrub or delay flights.

Danny Garcia drove from his home in Key West to Fort Lauderdale and said he was afraid he wouldn’t make it to the airport.

“I was kind of scared like driving, from Key West to Fort Lauderdale because it was like boats next to you in the street like they lost it,” Garcia said.

Garcia is in Richmond for his cousin’s wedding, but he said when he left his home on Wednesday, there was flooding coming up to his porch, power lines were lying in the water, and trees littered the streets.

“Like 150 to 160 mph wind gusts, it was pretty bad,” Garcia said. “I mean, the ocean water came out; half of the city was under water.”

He said the marina he worked at had its dock destroyed, and boarts were flipped on their sides.

It’s all material things Garcia said, but he’s been concerned since the start of the storm because of how it impacted his loved ones in Puerto Rico.

“It was land lost, you know,” Garcia said. “But not life. Our family is good, everybody’s good, my daughter and grandkids, so I’m happy for that.”

Orlando International will reopen after noon on Friday, and as of Thursday, RIC is unsure if any flights will be canceled due to the storm on Friday.

