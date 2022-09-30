Huguenot High School student shot while walking to bus stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager is in the hospital after being shot while walking toward a school bus stop in Richmond Friday morning.

Officers from the Richmond Police Department blocked off a portion of McDowell Road to investigate the shooting, which police said occurred just after 8 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, RPD said they found a 17-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound.

Nikki Johnson lives nearby and was sad and devastated to hear the gunshots ring out.

“I just heard like seven or eight gunshots, which is very unusual for the neighborhood, especially first thing in the morning,” Johnson said. “Then I heard what sounded like a car speeding off, then there was a few moments of silence, and then I heard the screaming.”

The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Richmond Police. On social media, Richmond School Board Chair Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed shared an update on the student’s condition, which she said is stable.

Urgent from RPS and the principal of Huguenot High School.

What we know in this hour is the student is stable.

As I continue to recieve updates I will keep you informed.

Dr. HM

In this same post, Dr. Harris-Muhammed also shared a letter sent to families from Robert Gilstrap, the principal of Huguenot High School, about what unfolded.

In a statement to NBC12, Richmond Public Schools shared the teen is a Huguenot High School student and added other students at the bus stop witnessed the shooting.

“Very devastated that something like that happens, especially at that age,” said Johnson.

Richmond City Councilman Dr. Michael Jones, who represents the 9th District, was at the scene of the shooting, which he adds is not far from where he lives.

“The fact that it’s happening while kids are on their way to the bus stop is reckless. It’s frustrating,” Jones said. “I just left River City Middle School talking to kids that travel on the bus. It’s senseless. No child should have to live under this type of circumstance, these situations.”

A situation Jones hopes will lead to change to prevent this type of violence.

“Law enforcement, city, we’ve got to do our job. The judges have got to do their job to make sure folks that commit these senseless acts just aren’t out on the street again,” he said.

School Board member Jonathan Young responded to the shooting by saying he was “furious.”

“The disgusting disregard for life now seemingly includes targeting students at a bus stop,” he told NBC12.

Throughout the morning, detectives from the Richmond Police Department were canvassing the neighborhood for information. At this time, police have not released any details on a motive or suspect.

A situation Nikki Johnson said has never happened in their tight-knit neighborhood.

“It’s extremely sad because this isn’t a neighborhood full of strangers, you know. We know each other,” Johnson said. “I grew up with a lot of the neighbor’s kids, and you know it’s just almost like a family member or something this happens to.”

In a letter sent to families, the principal of Huguenot High School also said the RPS Crisis Support team was at the school to help students and staff.

If you have any tips to share with Richmond Police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

