Henrico police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

Alton Fonville Jr. was last seen wearing a blue rain coat, red hat, and blue jeans.
Alton Fonville Jr. was last seen wearing a blue rain coat, red hat, and blue jeans.(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are looking for a missing man with Alzheimer’s last seen in the West End.

Alton Fonville Jr. was last seen in the area of North Westmoreland Street.

He was last seen wearing a blue raincoat, a red hat and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have seen Fonville is encouraged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

