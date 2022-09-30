Henrico police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are looking for a missing man with Alzheimer’s last seen in the West End.
Alton Fonville Jr. was last seen in the area of North Westmoreland Street.
He was last seen wearing a blue raincoat, a red hat and blue jeans.
Anyone who may have seen Fonville is encouraged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
