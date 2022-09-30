Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day as Ian brings rain/wind/coastal flooding

Tornadoes are POSSIBLE this evening and tonight
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Remnants of Ian arrive today and linger into early next week. Low end severe threat Friday evening into early Saturday possible.

Thursday Overnight: Cloudy and breezy. NNE wind 5-15mph. Lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: light rain moves in during the morning with rain likely through the day. Moderate to heavy at times, especially in the evening. Breezy NNE wind 15-25mph with gusts up to 40mph. Up to 50mph wind gusts possible for our far eastern counties. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out in the evening and overnight, especially east of I-95. Time: 6 p.m.- 4 a.m. Stay aware! High in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Early morning rain, before sunrise, especially east of I-95. Cloudy and humid with a few scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Minor to moderate tidal flooding. Highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Clouds with a few scattered showers during the day. Rain again likely during the evening and overnight with gusty winds. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain likely. Could be heavy. Tempeatures steady in the upper 50s (Rain Chance:70%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered lingering showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

