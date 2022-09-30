First Alert Weather Day Today (Friday) for heavy rain, wind

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Today due to the remnants of Ian.

Our biggest impact in central VA remains rain. We could see anywhere between 1-3″+ of rain today. Adding in the rain likely to linger into early next week, and some locations could reach 4″+. For many, the rain will be beneficial but some localized flooding could occur, especially towards our SE.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of our area in the marginal risk (counties in green, 1 out of 5 on the severe risk category) from the Northern Neck, into the city of Richmond, and down towards Brunswick county. Areas in SE VA are included in the slight risk (level 2 out of 5) A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out this evening into early Saturday morning. Best location will be east of I-95, if we see any tornado warnings.

A few tornadoes will be possible, especially east of I-95 from 6pm-4am Saturday (SPC)

A gusty NE breeze is likely. NE winds 15-25mph through the day. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for our far eastern counties today 8 a.m. into Saturday 4 a.m. with NE winds 20-30mph with gusts up to 50mph.

For our Eastern Counties. Winds gusts out of the northeast up to 50 mph possible. (Gray)

Coastal flooding is likely and could be long duration-- from Friday night through early next week. Below is a look at all coastal flood alerts in effect through tomorrow AM. These will likely be extended through early next week.

Coastal Flood Warning in effect Friday. 1-2 feet of water above ground level possible near shore. (Gray)

Parts of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula are under a Coastal Flood Advisory Friday. Some shallow flooding expected. (Gray)

Further onshore, flooding is possible due to multiple rounds of heavy downpours. Southeastern Virginia has a better likelihood of seeing 2-4 inches.

Friday morning through Saturday morning, excessive rainfall could lead to flooding for southeast Virginia. (Gray)

Saturday and Sunday do not look like washouts. We will have scattered showers throughout the weekend with some dry time expected. Heavier rain is again possible Sunday evening into Monday with gusty winds.

