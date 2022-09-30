FBI searching for ‘Dapper Dan Bandit’: Man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield and Richmond FBI are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Midlothian Turnpike last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 4 p.m., a man entered the First Community Bank on 11400 Midlothian Turnpike and revealed he had a firearm to the bank employee, demanding money.

After getting the cash, he ran out of the bank on foot.

Police say no one was injured in the robbery.

FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is also searching for the alleged bank robber, nicknaming him the “Dapper Dan Bandit”.

The man is described as a white man with a medium build, standing at around 5′8″ and around 30 to 40 years old. Police say he was wearing khaki pants, a blue blazer with a light-colored dress shirt, a light-colored Kangol hat, sunglasses, black “mechanics” gloves with white lettering and a face mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

