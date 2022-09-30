Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

FBI searching for ‘Dapper Dan Bandit’: Man who allegedly robbed Chesterfield bank

Police say the man ran off on foot after he was given the money he demanded.
Police say the man ran off on foot after he was given the money he demanded.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield and Richmond FBI are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Midlothian Turnpike last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 4 p.m., a man entered the First Community Bank on 11400 Midlothian Turnpike and revealed he had a firearm to the bank employee, demanding money.

After getting the cash, he ran out of the bank on foot.

Police say no one was injured in the robbery.

FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is also searching for the alleged bank robber, nicknaming him the “Dapper Dan Bandit”.

The man is described as a white man with a medium build, standing at around 5′8″ and around 30 to 40 years old. Police say he was wearing khaki pants, a blue blazer with a light-colored dress shirt, a light-colored Kangol hat, sunglasses, black “mechanics” gloves with white lettering and a face mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash happened on Rt. 653 near Dakins Drive...
21-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking vehicle
45-year-old Christie Hayes is on the run and has warrants for her arrest in Virginia and...
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 400...
83-year-old dead after being struck in Richmond parking lot
A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in New Kent...
17-year-old passenger killed in New Kent crash
The “Kia Challenge” videos have led to an increase in car thefts around the country. The videos...
Police: Certain Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen due to social media trend

Latest News

100+ pets from Puerto Rico arrive at RIC
100+ pets rescued from Puerto Rico arrive in Richmond
The special delivery was handed to animals rescue groups across Virginia, including Richmond...
100+ pets rescued from Puerto Rico arrive in Richmond
The agency is working on returning those payments to customers, the news release said.
Officials: 4,200 Virginia unemployment claims ‘compromised’
Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools, addresses the Class of 2022 with his keynote...
Hanover Public Schools graduation rate exceeds 95% for 10th consecutive year
The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 400...
83-year-old dead after being struck in Richmond parking lot